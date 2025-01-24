'AITA for leaving my boyfriend at the grocery store?' 'He always treats it like a game.'

Open_Ferret9870 said:

NTA. “You’re so uptight, no wonder people think you’re controlling.” This statement is an insult designed to gaslight you into believing your actions are harmful to him when in reality he is being dismissive of your feelings and acting like a kid.

I know people already said this but is this really a relationship you want to stay in? He sounds exhausting! I mean, you do you, but do you really want every little thing to be blown out of proportion this way? Do you really want to be with someone who is the type of person who is fine with starting drama like this in public?