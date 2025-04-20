Eight-year relationship ends after BF shames GF's brother for his clothes on her birthday. AITA?

"AITA for leaving my boyfriend of 8 years, after he ruined my birthday and told my brother that he needed to change his clothes?"

I, 30f, have been with my boyfriend (now ex-boyfriend) 36m, for eight years. He knows everything about me and he knows my family, but I never expected him to behave the way that he did. Let me start at the beginning:

Yesterday was my birthday and we had made plans to spend the day together. We were going to go shopping and out to eat because I wanted to keep things small and simple this year. He lives about an hour and a half away from me and told me to call him when I woke up, so he could come down early.