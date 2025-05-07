'AITA for leaving my brother-in-law’s wedding early?' 'The bride KICKED ME OUT of the groom's suite.'

That conversation really confirmed that I wasn’t just overlooked, I was purposely excluded. So between that and being kicked out of the mid-celebration tequila shot in the groom's suite, Darren and I decided it was best to just go- leaving 4 hours early.

For the record, I would’ve stayed but decided to stand with my husband, who felt I was disrespected. I agree that I was disrespected, but was willing to overlook it because again it was their day, not mine.

I still provided the pictures I took to the photographer. I sent her a google drive file and followed up with a text telling her to let me know if she has any issues with the file (I did not mention any drama).