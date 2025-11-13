'AITA for leaving my children's stepsiblings with their babysitter when my ex was in an accident?'

His wife was hurt more seriously than him and she's not even close to fully recovered while he mostly is. I think that's fueling this more but his anger toward me has led me to document all interactions we have now because he's so volatile with me. He told me I should be ashamed for taking our issues out on his stepkids.

I feel like I did the right thing because those kids are not my concern even under the circumstances. My concern is more about any accusation she could throw my way and how that could affect me being a mom to my kids. But I can see where that might be heartless given what the circumstances were at the time. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

AffectionateLock4291 wrote: