'AITA for leaving a Christmas party early?' 'I got a Secret Santa gift NOBODY would want.'

I went to a Christmas party yesterday. At this party we had a gift exchange; everyone at the party knew each other and we made a decision ahead of time to bring GOOD gifts (no pranks). We understand that some people are more financially challenged than others so we set the gift price limit to $10.
This was a Secret Santa, so whoever gave me the gift knew who I was. I brought two gifts, since my friend came with me. So I spent $12 total (yes I went a little over budget because I LOVE giving good gifts to people).
There was 50 people at the party and EVERYONE got a gift. I was told by several people that; the gifts I brought were good. Now, I was not expecting anything grand or even something good. However, I wasn't expecting to get something NOBODY would want.
So out of 50 gifts, my friend and I took home the two worst gifts. (All the other gifts were pretty decent). Do you know what I got? A POTATO. One potato. I tried really hard not to be upset, but ended up leaving early. (I mostly left so people wouldn't see me upset. I didn't want anyone to feel bad).
I didn't get mad at anyone or say anything mean; I was a bit upset on the inside. BUT when I told my friend why I was upset she claimed I had no reason to be, and that leaving early was a bit rude of me.
Now I feel like I should have been happy about getting a potato. But I can't help but to feel a bit used. Am I the A for leaving early and being upset? (Btw the potato will not go to waste! I will make soup or something, lol).
Afraid-Leg3311 said:
NTA. WTH? why would anyone buy someone a potato? Or a hotwheels car for that matter? Did they draw your name and know who they were buying the gift for? I would have left the gifts there, I mean who would want either of those.
Sorry OP. Whoever bought those gifts should not be allowed to take part in the gift exchange ever again. I wouldn't blame you for not taking part in it anymore if that is the types of gifts people think are appropriate.
Distinct-Session-799 said:
NTA getting something under $10 is not this big leap. Who ever bought those item didn’t even try. A pair of Christmas socks would be better.
Important_Bug8155 said:
They could have at least gave a 10lb bag of potatoes. And maybe some sour cream and butter. Also, NTA.
hella-phants said:
NTA I would be upset too. It’s a $10 limit, but it’s still supposed to be a gift. A potato is not a gift. That’s someone who is purposefully being an asshole for shit and giggles.
Unhappy-Prune-9914 said:
NTA - Giving someone a potato and a kid's toy is weird. It feels like they just grabbed it from home bc they're cheap or lazy. I wouldn't take it personally but I've been the recipient of bad gifts often which is why I don't do these things anymore.
bdayqueen said:
NTA - this is why I don't participate in Secret Santa. I'd leave the potato and the car in the break room. They are worthless "gifts."