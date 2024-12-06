'AITA for leaving a Christmas party early?' 'I got a Secret Santa gift NOBODY would want.'

"AITA for leaving a Christmas party early because: I got a bad gift?"

I went to a Christmas party yesterday. At this party we had a gift exchange; everyone at the party knew each other and we made a decision ahead of time to bring GOOD gifts (no pranks). We understand that some people are more financially challenged than others so we set the gift price limit to $10.

This was a Secret Santa, so whoever gave me the gift knew who I was. I brought two gifts, since my friend came with me. So I spent $12 total (yes I went a little over budget because I LOVE giving good gifts to people).

There was 50 people at the party and EVERYONE got a gift. I was told by several people that; the gifts I brought were good. Now, I was not expecting anything grand or even something good. However, I wasn't expecting to get something NOBODY would want.