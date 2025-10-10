'AITA for leaving a dance class my friend invited me to after he made fun of me in front of everyone?'

My (24m) friend (31m) is a very gifted dancer especially with bhangra and bollywood dancing. He invited me to join a beginners class with him and while this was definitely not my usual thing (two left feet!) I wanted to spend time with my friend and meet new people.
It’s fair to say that I did not have beginners luck with the class, and I looked very clumsy. My friend then went to the time out/rest area and began filming my disaster attempt at dancing to make fun of me.
I understood it was just a joke but when I asked him to delete it he wouldn’t and just made fun of me more. I felt very self conscious and decided to leave the session and wait for him outside. Him not deleting the video after seeing me upset made things 10 times worse.
Apparently I didn’t do this in a very discrete matter and people asked him why I had left, and he said he found this embarrassing. After we got into an argument where he said that if I didn’t appreciate a funny video being taken of me then I must not have any friends and he made further comments about how I embarrass him.
I think the argument had also been brewing on my end as my friend is very critical of my appearance, being working class, how I dress etc.
I think both of us could be TA, but I’m starting to doubt if my feelings are valid.
quincebush wrote:
NTA Any "friend" that deliberately mocks you is not a friend. This guy is not your friend.
"I think the argument had also been brewing on my end as my friend is very critical of my appearance, being working class, how I dress etc." He's rude.
OP responded:
Thank you for the first part especially as his point was that this is what friends do.
remarkable-chart-466 wrote:
NTA. What do you get out of this “friendship”? With friends like this who needs enemies.
OP responded:
I really admire his lifestyle and his confidence and I was hoping being his friend would bring me out of my shell :(
specific-algae1499 wrote:
NTA. Your "friend" is a bully.
OP responded:
It’s difficult to accept that I could still face bullying even in my twenties.
bivo979 wrote:
NTA. He's not a friend, he's a bully.
OP responded:
Yeah his reaction definitely wasn’t what I expected from someone who would want to be my friend. I feel like I know him much less now.
wayward_painter wrote:
NTA the video is only funny to him because of how you dance. That's incredibly rude, a bad friend and terrifying as a prospective student. What do you mean if I'm bad enough my teacher will record me and post it online?
OP responded:
Sorry, to clarify, he was also an attendee not a teacher. The teacher was actually so lovely!
Jack_Stuart_M23 wrote:
Back the train way up. Your friend is a triple AH, and you are NTA. He's going to take a video, not delete it when you are bothered by it, then have the nerve to say YOU embarrassed HIM by leaving? He brought it on himself. He's a bad friend. Three strikes! He's out of your life now, right?
OP responded:
It’s definitely possible that this argument might be the end of our friendship :( but I would like to move past it somehow if he understood why I was so hurt.
SugarBabyVet wrote:
NTA by any stretch of the imagination.
Imagine if everyone who was ever a beginner was made fun of and filmed. No one would try anything.
OP responded:
I wish I had said this instead of getting caught up in my feelings. I was having so much fun (two left feet aside) but now the experience was ruined before I got to learn how to do it properly.
captains_log2021 wrote:
NTA. I’d be embarrassed, too, if my friend did that to me. If he’s good at a lot of things and frequently complimented, he likely has no idea how it feels, so does not take your feelings seriously. He has no empathy for your situation. He might understand after some good communication but if not, you have to accept that is his way, or cut the friendship.
OP responded:
With the latter part, he made it clear that that’s what friends do and it’s the sort of joking around that he likes to do with his friends and what his friends do back with him. Maybe things would’ve turned out differently if he knew my boundaries beforehand (and I knew his).
Coffee4redhead wrote:
NTA. A friend wouldn’t do that. After class go get a coffee or something and have a laugh together would be one thing. But actively mocking you during your first class is awful. He knows what he did is wrong. He was embarrassed because the rest of the class thinks badly about him now.
OP responded:
When I left I didn’t think about how that would make the rest of the class feel, so I do regret that even if hypothetically they were all on my side. I can be so impulsive sometimes. Yes I absolutely would have laughed with my friend about my (attempt at) dancing, and I was doing that with him after every run through of the routine.
When I made a big mistake I would just start laughing and try again, maybe that’s why he thought the video would be funny? But yes the mocking was hurtful and that’s why I didn’t want to stay. My focus was more leaving the class rather than trying to make my friend feel guilty, I didn’t want to be there anymore.
Nenoshka wrote:
This guy is not your friend if he makes fun of you in front of others.
He has NO standing to say you embarrassed him, as he is the one who started the whole thing by filming and mocking you.
OP responded:
He was definitely passionate about the idea that me leaving did embarrass him, and I have no way of knowing how the class felt after that. But yes this has been so damaging to our friendship.
grimflyk wrote:
Remember you are asking this question to the world and you may get responses from people with a different cultural viewpoint. Your friend is terrible and the fact that he is claiming to be embarrassed by your actions is truly ironic since he is the one that is ridiculing you, body shaming you and being critical of the way you dress.
I understand how in some countries the caste system is alive and well, you should not be shamed by this person as they are showing how lacking they are in basic dignity and respect towards you. If this is his nature all the time and he always treats you like this, why do you remain friends with him? Why do you allow him to treat you like this? You can do better and I hope you will. NTA.
OP responded:
Your comment is really important yet I’m so underprepared to answer it. I know there is a caste system and my friend will have experienced it through being part of the Indian diaspora of Africa.
However I am white British and we are both in England so I don’t know to what extent I’ve failed to understand where culture factors into whether my behaviour was insensitive. I’m ready to learn if what I did was harmful.