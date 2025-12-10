'AITA for leaving my deeply loving and BF because he made marriage conditional?'

I told him I cannot accept this. My core value is I can never see you with anyone else while being with me, and I cannot be married to a man who is guaranteed to seek out other women. I told him that because we are fundamentally incompatible, I need to break up and move out.

Now, he is fighting me on leaving. He's actively blocking my attempts to move, telling me "it's not safe for you to be alone." or just "you don't go, I will" but shows no intention about moving out. He flip-flops between acting like he doesn't care if I go and then desperately texting me non-stop when I try to create distance. He says he loves me too much to let me go.