AITA for leaving dinner after my grandparents’ friend made a rude joke?

J then winks at me and says "how about boyfriends? Are you riding any of those?" His enunciation was very clear, so I know I didn't mishear him. I said "no" very flatly but couldn't think of what else to say in response because I wasn't expecting it. He said "good, otherwise you end up with a husband and kids" and winked at me again.

I know that is far from the most offensive or crass sex joke in the world, but still made me feel sick and lose my appetite. A few minutes later (we hadn't ordered yet), I politely excused myself, said I wasn't feeling well, and drove back home (my grandparents and I came in separate cars). When my grandparents go home, I told them why I really left, as I hadn't wanted to make a scene at the restaurant.