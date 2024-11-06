'AITA for not leaving any of my estate to my mom and my severely disabled brother?'

She was thankful for that, but then brought up how she always hoped that I would be the one to make sure my brother was taken care of when she was gone and that in a way I still would be. She would put whatever I leave behind into his care fund and would make sure he knows it’s from his big sister.

This is where I might be the AH. I’m not leaving anything to my mom or brother. I don’t have kids, but I have been the favorite “auntie” to my best friend’s two children for their entire lives. They are the light of my life and I spend a lot of time with them. My BFF and I have been through a lot together.