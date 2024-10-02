'AITA for leaving in the middle of a date night with my GF to go help my ex?'

"AITA for leaving during an evening with my GF to go help my ex?"

Me (24M) and my ex GF (24F) broke up a little bit over 2 years ago. 1 year before our break up we adpted a dog « bean ». I am no going to lie we were the kind of crazy pet owners, he was like our kid. Our break up was mutual and at the end we were more friends/roomates than a couple.

The hardest part was figuring out what to do with Bean. We both wanted to keep him in our lives so we decided in an arrangement to please both of us. She has the bigger garden and she often work at home so she has him most of the time. I often go on hikes on the week end and she has to travel for work once a month so I have him at least a week each month and on the week ends.