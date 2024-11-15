'AITA for leaving my fiancé without telling him?' UPDATED

I would be the one to de-escalate the situation. To put more context for you guys, from my perspective, I thought my fiancé and the mother of his child hated each other guts but I was wrong.

The entire time he was sneaking behind my back to be with her, I had the text messages, and videos of them together. That was a betrayal to because to think I had to be the one to help them figure out their parent's situation, I mean nothing I could have done.

When I found out he was in the bathroom, and on that night he just kept getting so many messages and calls, I now call myself TA for looking through his phone. Surprisingly the calls and messages were from his bm, but they were very explicit, it was like they were a married couple.