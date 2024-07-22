'AITA for leaving my fiancée at the altar after discovering her affair with my brother and her best friend?'

I didn’t know what to do. Calling off the wedding seemed drastic, but marrying someone who betrayed me with two of the people I trusted most felt impossible. I decided to go through with the wedding to gather my thoughts, but as I stood at the altar, watching Emily walk down the aisle, all I could think about was the betrayal.

When she reached me, I couldn’t go through with it. I took a deep breath and told everyone what I had discovered. Emily burst into tears, Mark looked horrified, and Sarah ran out. My parents were furious, and the guests were in shock.