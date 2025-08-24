'AITA for leaving my friend stranded at a wedding because she was treating me like a free chauffeur?'

GabrielleArcha

Here's the thing, if your were invited to the wedding also then there's a reasonable expectation that you'd know someone or a few people, so she doesn't really owe you a hang out session... but what she did was unacceptable.

Ignoring your texts the WHOLE time and then being furious when you know, had to go home is ridiculous. Plus, her having to beg another guest for a ride is the least she could do because you know, she was actually hanging out with them.

WildlifePolicyChick