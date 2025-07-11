'AITA for leaving my best friend’s birthday dinner halfway through?' 'She kept making jokes about my job?'

I (20F) have been friends with “Maya” (23F) since high school. We’ve been super close for years — I was even her maid of honor last year. But lately, she’s been taking constant jabs at my job.
I work as a waitress at a popular brunch spot. It’s not my dream career, but it pays well, I like the team, and I’m saving up to go back to school. Maya works in corporate marketing and always lowkey acts like that makes her better.
Anyway, for her birthday last weekend, she invited about 12 of us to a fancy restaurant. I saved up all week so I could afford it. During dinner, Maya started making sarcastic comments like, “Mary knows all about customer service...
...She gets yelled at for a living” and “Don’t ask Mary to split the bill, she makes minimum wage.” Everyone laughed awkwardly, but it stung. I quietly told her to cut it out, but she just smiled and said, “Oh relax, I’m just teasing. You used to be funny.”
So I excused myself, paid for my part of the meal, and left. I didn’t cause a scene. I just texted her later saying I didn’t appreciate being the butt of the joke all night. She hasn’t responded, but another friend said I was dramatic for walking out of her birthday dinner and making it “about me.” Now I feel guilty. AITA?
TheDrunkScientist said:
NTA. Maya was putting you down to build herself up. Do you want a "friend" like that? And your friend who said you were "dramatic" can suck it too.
Fuzzy_Bumblebee2629 said:
NTA. Those aren't jokes. She's making mean spirited comments and she looks down on you. I would re-evaluate the friendship.
Ok_Tonight_3703 said:
NTA. Maya is unkind. She is also insecure. She’s putting you down to make herself look better. This brat is not your friend. She is a petty mean girl. There is nothing wrong with being a waitress. You get up and go to work just like she does. If I were you this so called friendship would be over.
LeviathanLorb44 said:
Maya already made it about you by targeting you with demeaning "jokes." Tell your other friend to f off. NTA.
Sunshine_1530 said:
NTA. She is NOT your friend, even though she has a "more important" profession, she envies you. Stay away from her, you deserve better friends, beautiful.
TheLameLizard said:
NTA - it’s not required that you stay ANYWHERE that you’re uncomfortable and the butt of other people’s jokes. Doesn’t sound like she’s worthy of being your best friend.
baywayy said:
NTA. You're not obligated to keep yourself in a place that's making you upset or uncomfortable to make someone else feel better. When I stopped using drugs, any time I was in a position where drugs were involved, I removed myself from the situation, including a friend's Bachelorette party.