'AITA for leaving my best friend’s birthday dinner halfway through?' 'She kept making jokes about my job?'

"AITA for leaving my best friend’s birthday dinner halfway through because she kept making jokes about my job?"

I (20F) have been friends with “Maya” (23F) since high school. We’ve been super close for years — I was even her maid of honor last year. But lately, she’s been taking constant jabs at my job.

I work as a waitress at a popular brunch spot. It’s not my dream career, but it pays well, I like the team, and I’m saving up to go back to school. Maya works in corporate marketing and always lowkey acts like that makes her better.

Anyway, for her birthday last weekend, she invited about 12 of us to a fancy restaurant. I saved up all week so I could afford it. During dinner, Maya started making sarcastic comments like, “Mary knows all about customer service...