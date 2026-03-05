'AITA for leaving my friend's wedding before my speech and causing them to divorce?'

CONTEXT: 1st I have severe anxiety so I take anxiety medicine to stop the panic attacks from happening. 2nd when you take anxiety medicine for a long time your body gets used to that normal feeling of not having anxiety so when you stop taking it your anxiety hits you like a truck. 3rd Me, the bride and the groom were childhood best friends so they both wanted me to give a speech at the reception.
A week before the wedding my friend (Kate) puts everyone invited to the wedding into a group chat to say substances weren't allowed at the wedding. This made sense to me because I know she has family that struggles with that so I ignored it because obviously my medicine wasn't included in this rule.
Fast forward to the wedding day I made sure to take my medicine with me so I wouldn't make scene at the wedding and actually do the speech I prepared. An hour later, Kate pulled me to the side and asked if I bought my medicine. I told her yes of course I couldn't do the speech with out them.
Kate: are you crazy I said no substances at my wedding that includes prescription medicine.
Me: you know I have anxiety
Kate: well I thought you would suck it up for me I'm your best friend
Me: are you serious you know that's not how it works
Kate: it's my wedding. I thought you were better than my family.
After a few minutes of talking, I finally told her fine I'll get rid of them (I lied about doing so) but I can't do the speech then. She reluctantly accepted before walking away visibly upset. After a while of enjoying the wedding I could feel my medicine wearing off so I started hanging out in the background by the food table far away from everyone.
10 minutes before the speeches were about to start she announces names of people who were going to give the speeches. to my surprise she still called out my name and even went as far as saying "my best friend Casper is going to give a speech first because she knows how much she means to me and the groom" my heart started to pound out my chest as people started to look at me so I ran to the bathroom.
I locked myself in the wheelchair stall and proceeded to have the worst panic attack I've had to this day. I managed to calm myself down enough to drive myself home after taking my meds. (which was a 3 hour drive mind you) When I got home it was really late. I was sitting in my thoughts when I remembered the groom had a sister who struggles with mental health like I do.
So I texted him about why I didn't do the speech and what Kate said to me about "sucking it up" and a few other red flags I have ignored until now. As much as this was about me being petty it was also about how I didn't want his sister to have to go through what I went through with Kate. Some part of me was worried what if Kate forced his sister to do something without her medicine and she gets hurt.
The very next afternoon I get texts from her family that I'm close with that I'm an AH for leaving Kate when she needed me the most. Kate texted me later that night saying you always wanted him didn't you. I asked her what she was talking about. She told me that he asked for a divorce.
I told her I just showed him who you really were. She called me a few minutes later audibly drunk saying, "you know how triggering it was to find out you brought pills here." I tried to reason with her that this wasn't my fault, but she wouldn't budge on her judgment so I told her maybe it's better if we're not friends.
Me and the groom are still good friends but I haven't seen Kate in two years now. When I go through my pictures of all three of us together I sometimes wish that we could have worked things out. So am I the A-Hole?
NOTE: I want to address a few comments and clear some things up. First they were officially married before the wedding. Second I didn't take my medicine or leave to my car to take it in secret was because a part of me wanted to show her what following her ridiculous rule did to me.
Third the reason why her rule extended to prescribed medicine was because a few members in her family faked illnesses to them. We knew each other since we were children so I thought since she understood my condition was real she would let me bring my prescribed medicine.
sarratiger said:
There’s no way the groom would ask for a divorce just because of one conversation with you. There were problems in the relationship that’s why they got a divorce. NTA.
iknowsomethings2 said:
NTA. You just told the truth.
[deleted] said:
NTA, you highly likely saved the groom from a miserable life with a horrible person.
Economy-Set6383 said:
I have to believe this sparked a conversation where the bride said some pretty unacceptable things about mental health medication. You may have brought the issue to the groom’s attention, but her attitude is what broke them up. NTA.
kratzicorn said:
NTA. The trash took itself out.
emerald1fire said:
NTA, you were looking out for his sister and you probably confirmed something he was fighting to ignore.
kikivee612 said:
NTA. If it were me, I’d have just taken it and still not done the speech. Unless she’s your doctor, she isn’t entitled to tell you not to take your meds. If this didn’t happen, you’d probably still be friends and they’d still be married. You saved not only yourself, but her husband as well. I’d bet that her ex knows who she truly was which is why he was so quick to ask for a divorce.