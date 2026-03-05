'AITA for leaving my friend's wedding before my speech and causing them to divorce?'

Kate: are you crazy I said no substances at my wedding that includes prescription medicine. Me: you know I have anxiety Kate: well I thought you would suck it up for me I'm your best friend

Me: are you serious you know that's not how it works Kate: it's my wedding. I thought you were better than my family.

After a few minutes of talking, I finally told her fine I'll get rid of them (I lied about doing so) but I can't do the speech then. She reluctantly accepted before walking away visibly upset. After a while of enjoying the wedding I could feel my medicine wearing off so I started hanging out in the background by the food table far away from everyone.