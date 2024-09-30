'AITA for leaving my girlfriend without a house?' 'That's where the revenge comes in.'

She claimed that “love didn’t need contracts,” and like a fool, I trusted her words. But what she didn’t know was that I always kept the house in my name and made sure all the legal documents were in order.

After finding out about her infidelity, I went straight to a lawyer. I changed the locks while she was at work and handed her a signed letter, notifying her that she had 24 hours to remove her belongings from the house or they’d be thrown out.

When she came home that night, she couldn’t believe what was happening. She screamed, cried, and begged me to give her more time or let her stay a few more months. She told me she had nowhere to go.