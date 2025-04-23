'AITA for leaving home and telling my husband I won't come back unless his family leaves?' UPDATED

"AITA For Leaving My Home & Telling My Husband I Won't Return Unless His Family Leaves?"

So for context, my (26F) husband's (33M) grandmother (78F) had a cancer removal procedure on her face & it left half her face with no skin. She needs wound care, home health once a week. Bandage needs changed every other day though. I told him she could stay temporarily but not long term. We live in a one bedroom house with our 2 kids (almost 2M & 1F) as well as our 3 German Shepherd's.

She initially stayed 3 weeks. His cousin (20F) & I would help with woundcare when home health wasn't here. His grandmother expects me to make her 3 meals a day, whenever she wants. I work nights and nap when the littles nap during the day, she will often wake me up because she wants her bandage changed or food during these times. Last week she started yelling at my son while he was playing.