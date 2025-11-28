"AITA for leaving my house for a few hours after a rude comment?"

Hi, I'm V, 22F living w/ my family: 2 parents, 2 sisters, 2 grandparents. Last night, I had just bought Taco Bell for dinner. I got home and ate most of what I had bought, my grandfather came into the kitchen where my mom and I were. I saw him looking through the pantry for something to eat and I knew he liked Taco Bell so I offered him a taco.

He took it and thanked me. A small detail, my grandfather often eats out and buys food to bring home for everyone to share. He loves Wendy's and fast food in general. Anyway, I told him I couldn't eat anymore since I was full. He then commented that I should stop eating (I think he meant to say buying food) because I was gaining weight. I couldn't believe he just said that to me.