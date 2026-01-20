'AITA for leaving the house to stay with my BF after my sister forced me to babysit her kid?' UPDATED

Beachplze wrote:

NTA. Your sister and the child’s father are responsible for their daughter’s care. The child is not your responsibility. Your sister should have never relied on you in the first place. Does your niece live in the home with you and your parents? Does your sister not have her own home?

Do your parents have an expectation that you will partake in babysitting rather than paying rent? I’m trying to figure out how or why they are on your sister’s side. If that’s the case, you would be better off paying them rent, imo.

MarionberryPlus8474 wrote:

NTA. “She said what am I supposed to do with my daughter…”, I dunno, be a mom? It’s her kid. And for that matter, where are your/her parents in all this? Are they “stepping up” to babysit her all the time?

Her saying she can’t rely on you is winning.