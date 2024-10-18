'AITA for leaving my husband after he won a large sum of money?' 'He's mean and rude.'

This is not the man I married. I don’t want to have kids and raise a family with him. But I’m afraid that if I leave, everyone will cry gold digger. We married when we were young and broke and didn’t consider a prenup because we had nothing (dumb I know but we were kids). AITA?

What's the stat? Something like 75% of people who win the lottery are broke in less than 5 years. This is what's gonna happen to him and you'll be stuck with the debt and stress. Get out now. NTA.

