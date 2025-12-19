'AITA for leaving my husband once our child is old enough to understand?'

A month after our wedding, he went back to Canada and I stayed home, my mother was very sick back home, and I was her primary caregiver. I was emotionally and physically exhausted. During that period, my husband and this woman were attending concerts and spending time together.

When I confronted him about everything, he looked shocked and apologized. I told him that while he says he’s sorry, it feels like he’s sorry he got caught, not sorry he did it.

We started couples therapy. I finally had space to express how betrayed and used I felt, especially since I supported him when he had nothing and helped him build the life he has now. He has been trying to show remorse and improve his behavior since then.