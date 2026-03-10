'AITA for leaving my husband during our wedding day?' UPDATED

I (28F) left my husband (29M) on our wedding day, and now I'm questioning if I was in the wrong. We've been together for five years and engaged for one. Throughout our relationship, there were moments of doubt, but I always brushed them off, thinking it was just pre-wedding jitters.
Our families and friends were excited, and the planning went smoothly. My husband is a charming and charismatic guy, and everyone seemed to adore him. The wedding day itself started off beautifully. The weather was perfect, the venue was stunning, and everything was going according to plan.
I felt like I was living a dream as I walked down the aisle towards him. The ceremony was emotional, and I was overwhelmed with joy and love as we exchanged our vows. After the ceremony, we moved to the reception. The venue was decorated with twinkling lights, flowers, and everything I'd ever dreamed of.
As the evening progressed, everyone seemed to be having a great time. There were speeches, toasts, and lots of dancing. I felt so happy and blessed, thinking about the life we were about to start together.
However, during the reception, something happened that changed everything. I went to the bridal suite to freshen up and overheard my husband having a conversation with his best man just outside the door. At first, I thought it was just typical guy talk, but then I heard him say something that made my blood run cold.
He was laughing and joking about how he was only marrying me because it was "the right thing to do" and that he wasn't sure if he truly loved me. He mentioned that he felt trapped by our families' expectations and didn't want to disappoint them. My heart sank. Here I was, thinking we were starting a new chapter of our lives based on love and commitment.
I couldn't believe what I was hearing. It felt like a punch to the gut. I stood there, frozen, as they continued talking. My husband said he hoped he could "grow to love me" and that maybe marriage would "fix things." His best man didn't seem shocked or surprised, which made me think they'd had this conversation before.
Devastated, I decided to take a moment to myself and process what I'd just heard. I went back to the bridal suite, tears streaming down my face. That's when I saw his phone on the dresser, buzzing with notifications. I know it was wrong, but in my state of shock and hurt, I picked it up and unlocked it. What I found next was a complete shock.
There were texts from another woman, someone I didn't recognize. They had been seeing each other for months, and the texts were explicit. She was congratulating him on the wedding but also expressing her frustration that he was "going through with it."
There were photos, intimate messages, and even plans they'd made to meet up after our honeymoon. My hands were shaking as I read through the messages, feeling like my world was collapsing around me.
I felt betrayed and humiliated. Not only did my husband have doubts about our marriage, but he had also been cheating on me. I couldn't face the rest of the evening, pretending everything was fine. I needed to get out of there, to clear my head and figure out what to do next.
So, I quietly left the reception and went to a friend's place, where I stayed the night. I didn't tell anyone where I was going; I just needed to get out of there. The next day, my phone was flooded with messages and calls from family and friends, all confused and worried.
My husband was frantic, apologizing and saying he didn't mean what he said, that it was just nerves and stupid banter. He claimed he was drunk and that his words were taken out of context. When I confronted him about the texts, he broke down and admitted to the affair, saying it was a mistake and that he wanted to make things right.
Our families are split—some think I overreacted and should have stayed to work things out, while others support my decision to leave and reevaluate our relationship. I met with my husband a few days later to talk. He looked genuinely remorseful and kept apologizing, but I couldn't shake the feeling of betrayal.
He admitted that he had doubts but insisted that he loved me and wanted to make our marriage work. I told him I needed time to think, and since then, I've been staying with a close friend while I sort through my emotions.
Now I'm torn. Did I overreact by leaving on our wedding day? Should I have confronted him then and there, or did I do the right thing by taking a step back to gather my thoughts?
I feel guilty for leaving in such a dramatic way, but I also feel justified in needing time to process such a huge revelation. AITA for leaving my husband on our wedding day?
lychigo said:
He cheated on you. He doesn't love you and led you on for over five years. You should have shown everyone the texts before leaving, but you are ABSOLUTELY NOT the ahole. I mean the woman he cheated with texted him ON HIS WEDDING DAY. AND PLANS TO MEET UP AFTER THE HONEYMOON. He's lucky you didn't do more.
imachillin said:
NTA and get it annulled if you can. He’s a liar and a cheater babe! He won’t change…they NEVER CHANGE! This totally sucks and I’m so sorry but you have to leave him! He doesn’t love you and you heard it out of his mouth! He has shown you who he is…believe him! What more do you need?
Prudent_Border5060 said:
Don't file the license. Nta holy heck. He not only had so many doubts but his friends knew. He cheated. How could anyone say you're overreacting. I would cut off all communication. And anyone who isn't supportive can take a timeout.
This is insane. I can't imagine thinking you've found your true partner in life, and it shatters like this. I am truly sorry you're going through this. Please take a break from social media. Surround yourself with supportive and kind people.
Drama_Queen2013 said:
NTA. The only reason you’re even contemplating the idea of staying is bc you don’t want to experience any more pain. The complete loss of a relationship would be final and devastating. I get it. That said, you know in your heart that you can’t stay. No matter how much you wish you could find a way to forgive him, you’ll never trust him again.
You married someone who literally admitted to not loving you and having an affair. Those aren’t the actions of someone you want to be with. You deserve so much more.
Please, for your own future happiness, find the strength to have the marriage annulled. You’re not in love with your husband. You’re in love with the act he put on. Take some time to heal and when you’re ready, you’ll find the person you actually deserve. This guy is not it.
Dear_Parsnip_6802 said:
He is lying to you. He doesn't love you. You heard it out of his own mouth. Continue on with leaving this relationship.
Full-Act-147 said:
You did the right thing. Toss him to the curb and don’t look back. The future no matter what it hold is so much better than staying with this a-hole. Good luck
Basically his family knew about the affair all along and said that it wasn’t his fault that I wasn’t pleasing him good enough in bed so I blocked his whole family and i got everything of his out of my house and told him to come pick it up.
So all his expensive stuff was left outside overnight in the rain so he tried to sue me for damages and he took me to court but failed because I had all the evidence that he cheated and evidence that I told him all his shit was outside and that he failed to pick them up.
Then a couple days later I was about to out what he did online unless he paid my family for the cost of the wedding and they did and I haven’t talked to him since. And now I’m dating my best friend and we are happy living together with a pet dog and btw she is a girl and mind you my ex husband's family is bigoted...
So they keep contacting me through mutuals to harass me and my girlfriend but we are trying to get a restraining order against his parent and him so wish me luck.