'AITA for leaving my husband during our wedding day?' UPDATED

There were photos, intimate messages, and even plans they'd made to meet up after our honeymoon. My hands were shaking as I read through the messages, feeling like my world was collapsing around me.

I felt betrayed and humiliated. Not only did my husband have doubts about our marriage, but he had also been cheating on me. I couldn't face the rest of the evening, pretending everything was fine. I needed to get out of there, to clear my head and figure out what to do next.

So, I quietly left the reception and went to a friend's place, where I stayed the night. I didn't tell anyone where I was going; I just needed to get out of there. The next day, my phone was flooded with messages and calls from family and friends, all confused and worried.