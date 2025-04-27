Mom considers divorce after husband refuses to help with childcare despite her full-time job. AITA?

EggshellsShoelaces

NTA. If you divorce, you will split custody and then you’ll have nights where you have only yourself to worry about. No one wants to be away from their kid but this would also ensure he does his part to. You cant keep going 100 miles per hour without crashing, it’s time to put yourself and the baby first.

henchwench89

NTA he doesn’t consider looking after his own child as his fair share of work. Like this is not a man you want to be married to. If you divorce he will either give you full custody and pay child support or split custody and you will end up with less work.