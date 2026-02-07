'AITA for leaving my kids with my husband and telling him to call in sick?'

He apologizes and says I’m right and he’ll do more. I take the kids to my parents’ house and work from there while my sister babysits. Husband comes there, watches them there, and goes to dinner and store with my family while I work. We all get home at like 10pm.

Friday - We both get a text that the repair man is coming today for our furnace. I speed clean while changing diapers and feeding kids breakfast. I almost fall on the ice taking out boxes that have sat in the kitchen for months on top of a vent.

The living room is so cluttered that the guys can barely walk through in their work boots. I clean the whole time they’re there; they leave to get supplies and take lunch. Husband comes home for lunch and brings takeout.