'AITA for leaving my kids with my husband and telling him to call in sick?'

Context: I’ve been married for 6 years, am pregnant, and we have two toddlers. a lot of things have been huge points of contention for our whole marriage. One of them is that I’ll put in a massive amount of work on something and then my husband won’t carry the final 1% that I physically cannot do alone.
Toys have been on the living room floor since Christmas. The kids got tons of present, so there just wasn’t room for everything. Massive snow meant a week of closures and the whole family staying home, so the house was trashed. Also, my husband likes to feed the kids in the living room.
Wednesday - I take the kids to the store, by a shelf kit that a pregnant lady should not be carrying. I take it out of the box in the parking lot so I can carry it piece by piece. I build it with the kids climbing all over it and me.
I physically do not have the energy to put the toys away on it. (I put a few on, toddlers pulled them off.) Husband gets home from work. I ask him to put the toys away and I go to work.
Thursday - Shelf is still empty, I physically cannot walk across the living room. The baby steps on books husband left on the floor and slips and falls. The baby keeps finding little crumbs.
I sweep as best as I can around things, do the laundry, and clean the bedroom (because the kids pulled all their books out and they are tripping hazards,) and take them to lunch with dad.
I tell him that I’m angry because it makes me feel like my work isn’t valued, that I did something a pregnant woman should not by carrying it all, and that I work full time, too so the house is NOT just my responsibility.
He apologizes and says I’m right and he’ll do more. I take the kids to my parents’ house and work from there while my sister babysits. Husband comes there, watches them there, and goes to dinner and store with my family while I work. We all get home at like 10pm.
Friday - We both get a text that the repair man is coming today for our furnace. I speed clean while changing diapers and feeding kids breakfast. I almost fall on the ice taking out boxes that have sat in the kitchen for months on top of a vent.
The living room is so cluttered that the guys can barely walk through in their work boots. I clean the whole time they’re there; they leave to get supplies and take lunch. Husband comes home for lunch and brings takeout.
I let him have it, screamed that I’m so embarrassed and that all of this is not my responsibility, that he has never cared if I fall over his stuff while I’m pregnant. I told him to watch his children in the dump he won’t maintain, to call into work because I’m not watching them here.
I got in the car and left while he screamed about me abandoning my kids, and I just shouted back, “You’re their father. You’re capable of taking care of them.” He called my parents and got them to watch them. I got some drive through and came back.
I cleaned the whole living room to immaculate levels, which took 2-3 hours, while working from my computer off and on. He came home in the afternoon and we met my parents for supper that evening. We never discussed any of it.
Saturday - He calls me a witch in front of our toddlers and says I traumatized them by leaving them. I say he’s not doing his share of the work STILL, that he keeps apologizing and never actually doing the work, and he flips it and accuses me of not helping him. He points at a basket of folded laundry and says I didn’t put it away, and I’m like “I’m the one who folded that, you don’t ever fold laundry.“ What?
He points out that I did tell him to stop half-doing chores and leaving things out: stop folding three baskets and leaving it for the kids to unfold and spill on - fold one and put it away. Stop bringing in boxes of books and leaving them on the floor; if you can’t put them away don’t bring them in.
I also have asked him to please do chores with me - fold together, clean together - but he won’t. He will only do chores if I completely take the kids out of the house and leave him to go for hours without eating or taking care of his medical condition, which means he also doesn’t spend any fun time with us on the weekends when we’re both off.
He won’t get off his phone while watching the kids; he doesn’t do any work while he has them, including cleaning up their meals. He leaves rotten dishes and old cups out. I’ve tried leaving it so he can deal with natural consequences blah blah blah, but the people who suffer are me and the babies.
I always clean up after him because I can’t let a kid eat rotten food or drink an old cup of milk. This feels like gaslighting and I’m at the end of my rope. I’m also angry that my parents bailed him out. AITA?
If you leave him document this all to get full custody and support. NTA. remember this whenever he says he's a father and on father's day celebrate yourself.
MostlyHolyPaladin (OP)
I’m so afraid I’ll lose a custody battle because I have PTSD, and it was at one point misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder. You’re like 65% likely to lose your kids if you have a diagnosis of BPD.
Stop having children with this so-called husband. Go see a lawyer and see what your options are for leaving this lazy ass. You would be better off as a single mom, which is basically what you are now anyway. You would just have one less child to worry about.
YTA for continuing to put up with this BS AND make more babies with this man child.
Umm y'all should 100% look into therapy full stop, also I would let your parents know that by taking the kids they are enabling his behavior and it needs to stop. Was he always like this OP?
MostlyHolyPaladin (OP)
We tried therapy and it didn’t work out. Probably need to try again, in person and not online. He’s in therapy and making genuine strides. I think he was, but I didn’t see it because I believed the excuses. He was OBSESSED with his school and his students.
He worked insane hours and volunteered for everything. It was genuinely usurious. I thought he was a good person for being so dedicated, and that he genuinely didn’t want to bail on me, but he felt like they needed him.
Anyway, they fired him for taking not even all of his FMLA leave, so good riddance, and he’s been in therapy since. Things are getting better, but I’m so done. I hate to be like that - not willing to give him another chance once things are genuinely better.
Why would you have a first, second and third child with someone who doesn't pull their weight?
ESH. He sucks. But you also made bad choices.