'AITA for leaving my best friend's wedding early, even though I was the Maid of Honor?'

1) Stephanie did not say she wanted her mom at the bachelorette party. I specifically asked her who she wanted me to invite. 2) The dinner reservations themselves were last minute, and I texted her the second I got off the phone from making the reservation. 3) I had 100% planned to pay, just like I had paid for basically everything else. I never asked Kate for a dime.

I tried not to take this to heart and continued on as if nothing happened. Kate did not attend the dinner, and neither did some of the other invited guests as well out of spite. Stephanie knew what was happening but said to pay no attention to Kate and try to just move on. I did as she wished and we had a good rest of the night. The day of the wedding was atrocious.