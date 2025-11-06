'AITA for leaving my BF paralyzed in the hospital after finding out he's been cheating?'

One day, he asked for his phone. After he put it down, I picked it up and saw an open message thread with another girl. They had been talking on the same day his accident happened. I confronted him, and he admitted that he had been cheating on me—with multiple women. He said they never met in person and that it was just for nudes.

He apologized and said it meant nothing. He also told me not to leave him, saying he already had a ring and was about to propose. We had even purchased a house together and were planning to get married next year. That night, I decided to break up with him and informed his mom about it. I haven’t gone back to the hospital since. It’s been a week, and his mom still updates me about his condition.