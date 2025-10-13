'AITA for leaving my BF without explanation after he gave me an expensive birthday gift?'

"He's having a panic attack." "He's been crying for an hour." "He just loves you so much." "You're overreacting." "Boys will be boys." "Do you know what you've done to him?"

His mother left me a voicemail that made my blood run cold. She said I was cruel for leaving without explanation. That her son had spent so much money on me. That I was clearly talking to someone else, why else would I sneak away? That their family had welcomed me with open arms and this is how I repay them?

Then she said the quiet part loud. "He told us about the app. He was just keeping you safe. You should be grateful he cares that much." They knew. His whole family knew he was monitoring me like a prisoner.