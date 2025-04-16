'AITA for leaving my business to my protégé instead of my children?' UPDATED 2X

I took my wife, John, Susan and Sam out to dinner last week to tell them my plan for retirement. Sam will take my place and own 60% while John and Susan would each get 20%. I have never seen John so furious. He asked how I could choose Sam over him, my own flesh and blood. He also said he's the one who studied running businesses and that he should be the one in charge.

I told him that he has only worked for me for a few years and already quit once, whereas Sam has been working for me for 15 years, knows all the clients, the products and the production team, and has their respect. He then I asked if he had my respect and I told him of course, he's the best at what he does, but that doesn't mean he's the best fit for being the boss.

My wife and Susan tried deescalating the situation but John left in huff and hasn't been talking to anyone but Susan since. I know John's hurt, but Sam is the better choice since he's been working directly under me for years and knows the ins and outs better than anyone but me. I've tried talking to John and apologizing, but he won't let me. AITA?