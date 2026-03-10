'AITA for leaving my ex-best friend in debt after I learned she cheated with my ex?'

She hugged me, and that night she spoke to her mom about it. Her mom actually called me and told me I could move into their house the next day. Her mom has always been incredibly kind to me. So the next day we moved. About a week later M got a job and I thought things were finally going to improve. Unfortunately, they didn’t.

About two weeks after he started working, I began noticing strange things. He would come home late, barely talk to me, and avoid interacting with me or our daughter.

Eventually I found out he was cheating on me with a coworker. This was about a month and a half after our daughter was born.