'AITA for leaving my ex-best friend in debt after I learned she cheated with my ex?'

Hi everyone, long time listener of the videos but first time posting. This is a long story, but the context matters. My former best friend (I’ll call her A) and I had been best friends since we were about 13 years old. We are now 29, and she was basically the only friendship I’ve ever had that lasted that long.
When I was 18, I got pregnant with my then boyfriend (M). We had been together since I was 16 and he was 18, and before the pregnancy our relationship was honestly really good. We rarely fought and spent most of our time together. After I got pregnant, things changed a lot.
We moved into his grandparents’ house because my family situation at the time wasn’t very supportive or healthy. Once we moved there, he stopped working consistently. His grandparents ended up covering many of my expenses and his dad would send him money for medical bills. He worked here and there, but overall it was a very stressful situation.
After my daughter was born, I moved in with my MIL temporarily because my parents had gone to the U.S. The plan was just to stay a couple of months while I adjusted to being a new mom.
She wasn’t a bad person, but she constantly corrected how I held the baby, fed her, etc. Looking back now it probably wasn’t a huge deal, but at the time I was overwhelmed. I was 18, had just had a baby, my mom wasn’t around, and my boyfriend wasn’t really stepping up. About 2–3 weeks after my daughter was born, A came to visit me.
At one point I asked M if he could run to the store to get me a drink. He left with A’s boyfriend and her son. Once they left, I broke down crying and told A how unhappy I was living with my MIL.
She hugged me, and that night she spoke to her mom about it. Her mom actually called me and told me I could move into their house the next day. Her mom has always been incredibly kind to me. So the next day we moved. About a week later M got a job and I thought things were finally going to improve. Unfortunately, they didn’t.
About two weeks after he started working, I began noticing strange things. He would come home late, barely talk to me, and avoid interacting with me or our daughter.
Eventually I found out he was cheating on me with a coworker. This was about a month and a half after our daughter was born.
When I confronted him, he literally laughed, grabbed his things, and left. I was devastated. During that time, A was very supportive. She called him an awful person and comforted me the way a best friend usually would.
After that, M and I had a very rocky on-and-off relationship for about a year. The last time we got back together he moved back into A’s house with me and our daughter. I was working long shifts for very little pay while he stayed home taking care of our daughter.
Eventually my parents returned from the U.S. and came to visit me. They told me they were planning to move to another city and asked if I wanted to go with them. At first I said no because I thought my “family” was with M. Then M unexpectedly told me I should go with my parents because it would be better for everyone and he could supposedly find a job and save money.
I didn’t really understand the logic, but I felt embarrassed in front of my parents and eventually agreed. About a month after moving with my parents, I realized something important: I didn’t miss him at all. My parents helped with my daughter, my mom cooked meals, and I actually felt peaceful and happy again. So I ended the relationship for good.
Fast forward almost 9 years later.
We still have contact because of our daughter. For most of those years he barely looked for her or provided anything until she was about 6 years old. Since then he has been somewhat more present, but very inconsistent.
Recently we had an argument because he wanted to take our daughter to his hometown, which is about a 3-hour bus ride away, but expected me to pick her up there afterward. I told him that if he wanted to take her, he should also be responsible for bringing her back.
He became extremely angry and started insulting me and calling me a bad mother. Then he added this message:
“The last thing I have to tell you is that you should ask A what happened between her and me when you were working. Look her in the eyes when you ask and you’ll know the truth about your so-called lifelong friend. The eyes never lie. I never thought I would tell you this, but honestly it doesn’t matter anymore.
In a way I’m saving you from someone in your life who called herself your friend but never really was. If you decide to forgive her and keep being friends with her, that’s your decision. I hope the next time we see each other is in front of a judge.”
I assumed he was lying just to hurt me. So I screenshot the message and sent it to A expecting her to say it wasn’t true. Instead, she replied:
“Wow… it took him long enough to say it.”
That’s how I found out that years ago, while I was working to support our household, my best friend and my boyfriend had slept together. We had been friends for over 15 years.
That night I started thinking about our friendship and realizing that it had often been very one-sided. Over the years I had helped her financially when she needed it while she was studying. When she lived with me here for about a year, my parents and I helped take care of her son, drove her to work sometimes, and supported her however we could and we never got a thank you.
I don’t regret helping her, but realizing she had hidden something like this for so long made me feel extremely betrayed. I ended up blocking her on social media but forgot to block her actual number so she texted me.
Her text:
“I want to apologize for what happened. There’s no justification. I had chances to tell you but I was afraid. Whether you and him were together or not doesn’t matter because you were my friend. The way he told you isn’t how it happened. Everything in our friendship has been genuine and will continue to be in my heart.
I’m not the same person I was back then, and I’ll respect whatever decision you make. I just want you to know I care about you and if you ever want to talk, I’ll be here.”
To me, this sounds more like a justification than an apology. And I don't think she's changed at all, she's cheated on all of her boyfriends since, she plays with guys feelings and never takes accountability when friends have confronted her for being a "bad" friend. (which I always defended her, but now I'm just a clown for doing that). I didn't respond and blocked her number.
I've felt very sad since this happened, she was like my sister but deep down I know that removing her from my life is better for me. Now here is where my AITA question comes in. About 3 years ago, she added me to her phone plan so I could have a line on her account. I used that number for things like streaming subscriptions and app purchases.
After everything happened, instead of contacting her to cancel the line, I just switched to a new number and stopped using it. There is about $1,800 pesos of unpaid charges on that line now. Part of me feels like I should call her and pay it so she doesn’t get stuck with the bill.
But another part of me feels that after hiding something like this for almost a decade, the $1,800 is nothing compared to that. So… AITA for leaving the phone bill debt on that line instead of contacting her to pay it and cancel it?
Whereswolf said:
So she can still use the subscriptions and have been using them earlier? If that's the case she knows there's going to be a bill for them.
Erase her. And focus on the ongoing battle in court with your ex instead.
beeranthropologist said:
NTA You moved off the phone and moved on. You and your fam helped her out a ton. Her family was there to help you out in a pinch. Materially, it seems pretty balanced, if not leaning to her favor. Let it go and keep moving forward. Betrayal has a price, and communication is part of it. She can decide what to do. She gets the bill and can see the lack of usage on your part. She can make that decision.
Kikiandi1905 said:
Pay the bill and block her. You don’t need that kind of karma on you and you can walk away with your head held high.
OP responded:
Agree. I will pay it off.
Thanks for your responses. I appreciate the honesty in them. I will pay off the bill, unblock her to let her know I’ve paid it off and ask her to cancel it, and then block her again. She did share the streaming services and Spotify, but I never really charged her for it. It was just a “well if I’m paying it for myself and she can also use them, then why not."
Idk, I guess I just felt pretty beat down, how could my best friend after almost 10 years act like nothing happened, not tell me, not anything. How could she look me in the face and not think, damn, I need to be honest with my friend. So in the moment I just thought, man F this. It sucks but it is what it is. But I do understand that I need to be responsible for my part.