'AITA for leaving my ex-wife and son behind even though I was never part of my son's life to begin with?'

The only one who has refused to talk to them is my older brother and his wife who think that she's an a-hole and want nothing to do with them. I'm now waiting on my lawyer to see what TF happens next and I might have to postpone my move. Thankfully, I work remote for now (until October when I start being on site) and am still flexible on time.

Yes I had a DNA test done, yes he's mine. My parental rights are not fully terminated but she cannot force visitation or contact and I will pay child support until he's 18 in accordance to my income.

EDIT 2: Some people can't read, apparently. Nobody is abandoning anyone considering I wasn't in his life at all.