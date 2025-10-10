'AITA for leaving my family to fend for themselves?'

My older brother constantly asked me for money to pay off his debts from buying the green stuff, and my sister always came to me crying after another fight with my mother, or whenever she needed money for some “emergency” that turned out to be movie tickets. A few weeks ago, I received the best news of my life: I was accepted into a scholarship and internship program in London.

It was an incredible opportunity because it was something I had worked hard for while studying and working two jobs. I cried. I'm not even ashamed of it. For once, I felt that all the sacrifices and sleepless nights had been worth it. That night I told my family, foolishly expecting them to be proud of me.