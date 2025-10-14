'AITA for leaving my fiancé the night after finding out he cheated instead of hearing him out?'

I (27F) was engaged to Jake (29M). We’d been together for almost five years, engaged for six months, and were supposed to get married next summer. I thought we had a solid, loving relationship until last weekend.

One of Jake’s friends accidentally let it slip during a group hangout that Jake had “messed up” on a work trip months ago. I didn’t say anything in the moment, but later that night, I confronted Jake about it.

After a few minutes of denial, he admitted that he hooked up with a coworker while drunk.

He said it was “one time” and “meant nothing.