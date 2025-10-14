'AITA for leaving my fiancé the night after finding out he cheated instead of hearing him out?'

I (27F) was engaged to Jake (29M). We’d been together for almost five years, engaged for six months, and were supposed to get married next summer. I thought we had a solid, loving relationship until last weekend.
One of Jake’s friends accidentally let it slip during a group hangout that Jake had “messed up” on a work trip months ago. I didn’t say anything in the moment, but later that night, I confronted Jake about it.
After a few minutes of denial, he admitted that he hooked up with a coworker while drunk.
He said it was “one time” and “meant nothing.
He started crying, begging me to let him explain, but honestly, I didn’t want to hear any of it. I grabbed a bag, packed a few things, and left for my sister’s house that night.
The next day, I blocked him on everything. Now he’s been messaging mutual friends saying I threw everything away over one mistake” and that I didn’t even give him a chance to make things right.”
Even a few of our friends said I should’ve at least heard him out before deciding. But to me, there’s nothing to explain. He made a choice. I made mine. AITJ for not giving him a chance to talk before leaving for good?
Explain what?
stiff_scenery (OP)
right?! That’s exactly what it sounded like. Like, sure dude, you just accidentally ended up cheating. Spare me the excuses.
That’s not a mistake. It’s a choice. NTA. Block him.
No explanation is going to change what he did, so why bother hang around for it. Nothing he does would ever make it right so why bother waste time. You made the right choice to make a clean break.
yeah fr, people act like hearing him out would’ve changed anything. she did what was best for her peace, and that’s all that matters. staying just to listen to excuses would've only made it harder.
He threw everything away and it wasn't a mistake. He didn't mistakenly sleep with his coworker, at one point he made the choice. It's called a consequence.
NTA. He cheated. You left. Game over. You don’t owe him anything, especially not allowing him to attempt to worm his way back into your life. Move on and embrace new opportunities. You deserve so much better than him!
Personally. No I would say it's a choice to tolerate that. If you are ok with one be ready for more times of him thinking coming clean makes it better. You'll always be watching him and stressed out if he's sneaking around.
I am a guy who has had girlfriends get drunk and make that mistake and it was only once. But I never let them stick around. If they want trust and they still break it that's on them I don't have to stay.
When you're engaged, that's the period when your love is most intense and all-encompassing. The best you'll get. If his best is hooking up on a work trip, what will he be like when things get tough?
NTA. He made a bad decision and not a mistake! If he’s prone to making bad decisions when drunk, then he needs to make the decision to not get drunk at all or not in certain situations.
Good for you. I wish more people had a zero tolerance policy towards cheaters. what is he going to explain? He slipped in the shower and fell into her gaping chasm? Sober or drunk, cheating is a series of choices, and he picked all the wrong ones. "Sober thoughts are drunk actions".
What he does when drunk is stuff he wants to do when sober. He wanted to sleep with this chick. He wanted to sleep with this chick long time. The alcohol just removed the barrier that said no. And in my experience "It was just once and meant nothing" generally means they hooked up a few times. It's rarely just once.
NTA. He cheated. He knew he cheated and didn't tell you. He hoped you wouldn't find out. So basically, he is dishonest and can't be trusted. Get tested for STI's as soon as possible. He can talk all he wants to his friends. They don't matter and now he doesn't matter either.
NTA. But stay away from the ‘friend’ who ‘accidentally’ let it slip about him messing up on the work trip. He’s not a friend and it wasn’t an accident. Don’t be surprised if he contacts you to apologise and claims that he thought you knew. He was totally trying to split you up.
He had months to make things right. What does he mean you didn’t give him the chance. He chose to stay silent for months, you only know because his friend told you. He already had the chance, don’t give him a second chance for him to make up excuses. Once a cheater always a cheater.