'AITA for leaving my friend’s event early after she put me on the spot in front of everyone?'

I appreciate that first day of school is exactly how it felt, honestly.

angels-and-insects wrote:

Holy f--king mother of Christ. What a HORRIFIC thing to do to your guests! Was she raised by chimps?! ALL the taboos of hosting and consideration all at once.

Putting people on the spot Making people uncomfortable Singling people out Getting people to boast? Seriously? To strangers? If you have a party game, it's one where everyone can shine in their own ways and anyone can duck out without feeling conspicuous.