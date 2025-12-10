'AITA for leaving my friend's wedding dress shopping trip early after finding out at the dinner table I wasn't a bridesmaid?'

I basically told her I wasn't mad that I wasn't a bridesmaid, if I didn't make the cut it's fine, but it was the approach in which how I was told. I could have been told Friday night prior to the other girl coming in. I could have been told Saturday morning when we spent the whole morning together.

But I wasn't. I wasn't told prior to booking a $500 flight and spending $100 on Ubers to get to her and celebrate her that weekend. This conversation evolved into her telling me "she just can't come to me for big things anymore" and she's felt extremely distant to me for years. YEARS.

So I'm sitting there like... then why am I here?

I was really hurt and spent the night and morning crying, so I booked an earlier flight home on Sunday and skipped the final dress appointment. I didn't want to show up puffy eyed and have it be awkward.