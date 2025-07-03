'AITA for leaving my friend’s wedding early after she made me cover my tattoos?'

I (28F) have several visible tattoos. Nothing offensive or graphic, mostly floral and animal designs on my arms and upper back. I also happen to be autistic and have had a terrible history with sensory sensitivities. Anything can set me off. So a close friend of mine, Emily (26F), recently got married and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was excited and said yes.
A few weeks before the wedding, she sent out a group message with dress details. But on the day of the wedding, she messaged us “No visible tattoos, please, my grandparents are super traditional.”
I asked if that was negotiable since the dress for the bridesmaids she chose had no sleeves, and I would need to wear something over it the entire time. She said no, and that it “wasn’t a big deal” and that it was “just for a few hours.”
I didn’t want to cause drama, so I just bought a shrug to wear over the dress even though it was 92°F and the ceremony was outdoors. I was sweating and overwhelmed and miserable the whole time.
After the ceremony, when everyone started taking photos and moving into the reception, I took the shrug off for some relief (not even thinking about it) and she immediately pulled me aside and told me to put it back on.
I said, “It’s super hot, I’m sweating and really uncomfortable, and I’m just trying to enjoy the day.” She got SUPER snippy and said I was making it about me. At that point, I honestly felt so unwanted and embarrassed that I said I was going to head out early. I congratulated her again, gave her the card I brought, and quietly left before dinner.
Now she’s texting me saying I ruined the energy of her day, that people noticed I was gone, and that I could’ve “just sucked it up” for a few more hours. Some of our mutual friends are saying I overreacted.
AITA for leaving early instead of just covering up my tattoos?
Mandiezie1 said:
NTA, if you were hot and sweaty and needed to be comfortable, then that’s the bottom line. This isn’t something you spring on someone after money, time, and energy is spent.
JohnRedcornMassage said:
NTA. She was completely aware of your tattoos and what would show with the dress SHE chose. It was a dick move to make demands the day of the wedding when she had weeks to let you know and plan accordingly. You don’t risk giving your friend heat stroke just to prevent your grandparents from seeing some nature tattoos. 🤦♂️
hernameisjack said:
NTA. if you trying to cool off on a day that risked heat stroke “ruined the energy of her day” then it wasn’t much of a day. maybe apologize for not finding somewhere private to do that, but her reaction is way over the top.
My_Frozen_Heart said:
NTA. She knew you had tattoos when she chose you to be a bridesmaid. She knew you had tattoos that would not be covered when she chose the dress. She advised you the DAY OF the wedding that the dress SHE chose didn't meet the dress code SHE chose and expected YOU to solve the problem she created as if you didn't have 5799 other things to do as a bridesmaid.
Also: Being overheated can literally cause a health emergency. She cared more about the possibility of her grandparents' making a rude comment (from this story it sounds like they didn't even say anything, she was just worried they might) than she was your health and wellbeing.
And terrika_has_spoken said:
NTA. That isn’t your friend. Tell her, YOU want your grandparents acceptance, but idgaf. I could’ve had a heat stroke but you only care about your grandparents fragility.