'I'm thinking of leaving my husband after 4 years of marriage. What should I do?' MAJOR UPDATE

"I'm (24F) thinking of leaving my husband (30M) after 4 years of marriage."

The title is exactly what it sounds like. I'm considering leaving my husband. He doesn't contribute to chores around the house, and plays games for hours every day. I have to remind him to do basic things like shower, chores, etc.

I've told him multiple times that I don't want to parent him, and he'll do better for a day or two and then go right back to it. He only has two chores. Dishes and trash. And we have a dishwasher. The problem is that he's neglected them for so long that we now have a fruit fly infestation and have to call pest control to come deal with it.