"AITA for leaving my husband to walk 2 miles home after he refused to get back in my car after leaving an MRI?"

My (45F) husband (45M) is claustrophobic. We have been married 18 years, together 22 years. He needs a brain MRI due to vision issues, but has been unable to get complete one due to claustrophobia.

We tried on anxiety meds twice and he left both times. After 8 months of trying to schedule a sedation MRI, we were finally able to get him in this morning. He has to get dental work sedated as well. The MRI team agreed to use the same medication that his dentist uses.

I explained that and he agreed. When the MRI team started describing the medication and that he may be awake, just sleepy, he refused and they called me to come pick him up.