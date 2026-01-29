'AITA for leaving my husband without telling him after he took control of our money?'

After the meeting, he texted me saying that insurance doesn’t cover couples therapy, which I had already verified was false. He also questioned whether therapy was even worth pursuing because I appeared “cold” during the meeting. I didn’t cry. I no longer give him access to my emotions.

I’m currently staying with my best friend, trying to find a therapist, and dealing with continued lies, gaslighting, and financial threats.

So…AITA for leaving without telling him?