'AITA for leaving my mom at the airport with no ticket and no plan?'

Friday came. The concert was fine. Then she told me she still hadn’t bought a plane ticket, and now, with prices having gone up, she planned to stay a few extra days… while I was away.

I told her plainly, “I’m leaving at 5 a.m. tomorrow. You need to get on that plane.” I even offered to cover the extra cost. She refused and invited herself to stay at my place. That’s when I said clearly that I wasn’t comfortable with anyone staying in my home while I wasn’t there. She accused me of not trusting her and said she was my mother. I said it wasn’t about trust, I just didn’t want anyone in my house.