'AITA for leaving my roommate at the airport?' 'She brought a surprise.'

You didn't leave her stranded in a foreign country or anything. She changed the terms by bringing the dog, and you are 150% in the right to say nope. She's a dumbas and f'ed around, now she found out. If you let the dog in the car I guarantee you never would have gotten rid of it.

Absolutely NTA for not wanting the dog unannounced. But what is this “I felt unsafe” nonsense from the friend at the airport? How was she “unsafe?" Just get the bus/the metro/a cab back home, like anyone else would do.

Uubilicious_The_Wise said: