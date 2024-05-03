"AITA for leaving my son’s wedding reception early and discreetly?"

I (52M) have there sons (31,28, and lost youngest 7yrs ago when he was 20). I have been divorced since 2002 from their mother but until 2009 I had them every other weekend. Career required me to move out of state so we did the video chat thing and then in the summers they would come individually for 2 weeks.

Every time their mother called saying the boys needed something, I made sure she had the money for it in less than 24hrs. Every school event that I was invited to I would make the 12hr drive to be there, including high school graduations. When we lost the youngest in 2017 things became very strained between me and the two oldest. I made sure to send a text once a week to let them know that I loved them and that I was always a phone call away.