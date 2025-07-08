'AITA for leaving my stepmom’s lake house after she called my daughter 'spoiled and entitled'?'

OP responded:

I am not saying you are wrong. I want to give some clarifying points. There were other kids and a supervising adult at the hot tub already.

I don’t disagree that how my daughter acted/what she said was wrong and hurtful to my stepmom. I was not aware of this interaction however until after I stepped in to stop the later interaction between them. Had I been, I absolutely would have talked to my daughter, told her how she was acting was unacceptable and made sure she understood in that moment why what she said was hurtful.