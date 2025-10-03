'AITA for leaving my wife after discovering she had a secret second phone I didn't know about?'

"AITA for leaving my wife after discovering she had a secret second phone she never told me about?"

I found out my wife has a secret second phone and now I’m wondering if I blew up my whole marriage too fast. We’ve been together for 7 years, married for 3. I really thought we were in a good place. we don’t have kids yet but we’ve been talking about it and I was excited. I’ve been picturing our future together. So when I found the phone, it felt like someone just ripped the rug out from under me.

It happened super randomly. I was cleaning out our closet last week, and I pulled out one of her old purses to donate. when I moved it, I heard a vibration. I thought it was maybe an old electric toothbrush or something dumb, but nope it was a phone. a whole phone, fully charged, not her regular one.