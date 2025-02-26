Ex-boyfriend’s outrageous stories and demands leave woman questioning her sanity. AITA?

"AITA for leaving my narcissistic ex boyfriend, or am I crazy?"

I (26/F) and my ex (36/M) boyfriend broke up in 2023. He asked me to be his girlfriend around 2021, however the caveat was that we were going to be in a polyamorous relationship with two other women that he had never met, as they lived in the US (we live in the UK).

I agreed, since I didn't believe they would actually come to the UK so ultimately this would be a monogamous relationship. I was right, but the reason I tell this part of the story is I believe this only proved that I would go against what I wanted for his sake.

Soon after, we're living together. This is where the real narcissistic behaviour began. He would tell me all sorts crazy stories, too many to go through them all, but I'll summarise my favourites so you get the idea.