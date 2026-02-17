'AITA for holding my brother to his promise and leaving our mom in his care for the week?'

My brother is livid and is accusing me of trying to ruin his marriage and family.
Our mother is has mild dementia and I am her primary caregiver.
Last year I asked my brother if he would not mind watching our mom for a week, to celebrate my 10 year anniversary. He said sure, I did remind him throughout the year and each time he said it was no problem.
It seems his wife scheduled something for the same week and my brother told me four days prior that he cannot watch our mom. I told him we had an agreement, but he said his wife planned something important to her and my niece. I by no means am trying to belittle that, but I asked him a year ago with constant updates to make sure he is was still on board.
Now I am torn, my husband is telling me to drop it and we will just bring our mom along like we always do on our anniversary. I said that should not be, I asked and he said yes. My husband agrees but also said we cannot force him to do what he does not want.
I told my brother he has done nothing for our mom, he or his wife always have an excuse, COVID, family emergency, forgotten event, someone broke in the house. I have let slide many times. At that point i told him i will be bringing her over.
He is accusing me trying to ruin his marriage, and lording my choice over his head. I don't feel like asking for a week is much, he is her son and she is his mother. Why am I the only one doing anything? I don't know. Maybe I will just do as my husband said.
NTA, his wife doesn't need to watch her - he can.
Right. Wife & daughter have something to do. Is he not a grown man who can care for his mother alone?
Yeah, I love how his reason is that his wife won't be available to shoulder the caregiver role. It's his mother, bout time he stepped up to do this tiny amount of work. (My mom brought her mother into our home after her father passed.
For the next ten years, until Grandma's death, Mom took care of her. Mom's five siblings would occasionally have Grandma stay with them for maybe a long weekend, one time I think one of them took her for a week, but the bulk of it fell on my mom, and they always had a boatload of excuses why they couldn't do more. If you let people get away with it, they will take full advantage.)
Absolutely! Time for bro to pitch in for once; it turns out a vagina is not, in fact, necessary to care for the elderly. Furthermore, if this brother is so concerned about ruining marriages, where is his sympathy for OP? A decade is a big accomplishment for any couple, particularly one collaboratively caring for an aging parent. OP’s relationship matters, too! NTA.
You would not be the AH. Caregivers need time off and not just once a year. These breaks are truly important. Your brother should step up to the plate here. He knows better.
I’m a CNA and Caring for your mother is such a wonderful thing you’re doing. I also know your heart and your patience. You are in no way wrong. And I’m sure your brothers wife knew about it.
Please drop your mom off with your brother and take the time for your anniversary. It’s extremely hard being a caregiver and dementia is rough. Give you and your husband a break. Your brother knew for a year, he can care for her for once.
You're NTA, your brother is. Seems like he doesn’t want any part of taking care of her same for his wife. And I'm not saying the wife is obligated to take care of her in any way whatsoever but hypothetically if he did mention the idea of taking care of her the wife could persuade him into not doing it. feeling like it might become her “issue” as well. That's HYPOTHETICAL tho.
Nope. Drop her off at your brothers. The end. He agreed and agreed and agreed. Why are his plans more important than yours? Ahhh. They are not.
Please call your local Alzheimer's Association and inquire about respite care. Some chapters have resources for funding.
Altruistic-Goal5947 (OP)
I have applied for the help and grants, use to a NP I did asked around for a bunch of grants and stuff through various organizations.
NTA his wife and daughter's plans have no bearing on his watching her. They probably made plans on purpose knowing he wouldn't do anything. I don't, however, think it's fair to her to dump her where she's not wanted.
Keep track of the time and money you spend caring for her, because it's coming out of the estate before it's split! And keep a paper trail of every time he refused to help.
He is the same kind of guy who will be shocked when the inheritance is unevenly distributed against him.
Altruistic-Goal5947 (OP)
Our mom is poor our inheritance will be some designer bags, creepy porcelain dolls, and some jewelry that may or may not be real. LOL we did not have the well off boomer parents.
What does his wife and daughter have to do with him helping with his mom? Why don’t you have a more equal share of caregiving? Maybe charge him so you can get consistent in home relief care for your mother that is not dependent on his availability.
Altruistic-Goal5947 (OP)
It appears his wife planned a family trip for all of them. Neither of them don't want him to miss it. I could see that, my SIL is very much of the mindset he needs to focus on them. I could see her leaving him over something as small as this. Which is why my husband told me to not rock the boat.
So your husband is okay with you sacrificing yourself to not rock the boat in your brother’s house? You did not address any of the solutions I provided. Your brother can financially contribute to relief care for your mother is he is not able to provide it himself.
Altruistic-Goal5947 (OP)
It is more so my husband has the stance that you cannot force people to do what they don't want. He likes to say, it is not what someone can do, but what they are willing to do.
I can ask but he will not pay. Not like I can withdraw it from his account. We cannot afford to do it ourselves either. Last time we did it ended up costing us more than our trip itself. Thus why my husband has told me not to rock the boat cause all it does is raise my blood pressure.
Take a week and enjoy your anniversary with your husband. Guarantee your POS brother will be the first one with his hand out when she passes. Schedule someone to come to your house and watch her at your house. If she has mild dementia, she will be more comfortable at home. Interview caregivers and find someone you feel comfortable with. Forget your brother.