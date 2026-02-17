"AITA for holding my brother to his promise and leaving our mom in his care for the week?"

My brother is livid and is accusing me of trying to ruin his marriage and family. Our mother is has mild dementia and I am her primary caregiver.

Last year I asked my brother if he would not mind watching our mom for a week, to celebrate my 10 year anniversary. He said sure, I did remind him throughout the year and each time he said it was no problem.

It seems his wife scheduled something for the same week and my brother told me four days prior that he cannot watch our mom. I told him we had an agreement, but he said his wife planned something important to her and my niece. I by no means am trying to belittle that, but I asked him a year ago with constant updates to make sure he is was still on board.