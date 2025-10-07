'AITA for leaving my own birthday midday because I was too upset over a comment?'

ThisWillAgeWell said:

Lily is forgetting something extremely important, and it has nothing to do with whether you get over-emotional about things. If you notice money missing from your bank account, and you can't account for the loss, or if your card is lost or stolen, you MUST drop everything you're doing and contact the bank immediately. You MUST. It's not negotiable. It's even in the T&Cs of most banks.

The longer you wait, the more time you're giving a potential scammer or thief to steal even more money from you. Whereas if you contact the bank right now and say "I think my account has been compromised" or "My card has been stolen," anything that happens after that is on them, not you.