'AITA for leaving my sister and her new husband stranded on their honeymoon?' 'They wouldn’t stop pranking me.'

"AITA for leaving my sister and her new husband stranded on their honeymoon because they wouldn’t stop pranking me?"

I (28M) have a younger sister (26F) who’s always been a prankster. I’ve usually gone along with it, but during her wedding and now her honeymoon, it’s been way over the top.

She and her new husband planned their honeymoon in a beautiful mountain cabin a few hours away, and she asked if I could drive them there since they didn’t want to rent a car. I agreed since they’re family and it was a way for me to contribute without buying an expensive gift.

From the moment I picked them up, they were in full prank mode. They switched my GPS to another language, hid my phone when I wasn’t looking, and kept messing with the radio.