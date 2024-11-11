'AITA for leaving my sister and her new husband stranded on their honeymoon?' 'They wouldn’t stop pranking me.'

I (28M) have a younger sister (26F) who’s always been a prankster. I’ve usually gone along with it, but during her wedding and now her honeymoon, it’s been way over the top.
She and her new husband planned their honeymoon in a beautiful mountain cabin a few hours away, and she asked if I could drive them there since they didn’t want to rent a car. I agreed since they’re family and it was a way for me to contribute without buying an expensive gift.
From the moment I picked them up, they were in full prank mode. They switched my GPS to another language, hid my phone when I wasn’t looking, and kept messing with the radio.
I laughed it off, but I was also kind of annoyed because it was a long drive. When we got to the cabin, they convinced me to stay for a bit to “check out the view” and grab a bite to eat. Then they took my keys and hid them. I spent almost 45 minutes looking for them while they laughed their heads off.
When I finally found my keys, I told them I was done and ready to go home. My sister begged me to stay longer, but I’d had enough of the “honeymoon pranks.” As I was leaving, they sprayed silly string all over my car, which I’d just cleaned before the trip.
So, I got in my car and left — but I didn’t realize until I was halfway home that my sister had left her purse and my brother-in-law left his phone in the backseat. They started blowing up my phone, begging me to come back, but I was exhausted and honestly didn’t feel like dealing with another prank, so I said they could come get their stuff when they got back.
They managed to get a friend to bring it to them the next day, but now they’re mad at me for "ruining the start of their honeymoon." My sister says I’m being too sensitive and can’t take a joke, but I think they went too far. AITA for leaving them stranded?
shammy_dammy said:
NTA. Someone else can go get them and you can stop being around them. They're exhausting and completely rude.
lchornet said:
NTA. They seam too immature to be married. I hope they grow up quickly.
laurasdiary said:
NTA. It sounds like your sister and her new husband are the AHs in this situation. Honestly it sounds like something is wrong with them?
Far-Juggernaut8880 said:
They sound insufferable…stop making yourself available to them for favours and pranks. NTA.
agg288 said:
NTA, they sound like they don't enjoy each other's company much since they need to constantly distract themselves with "jokes." Sad.
Hawtie_Chic said:
NTA. It wasn’t about the purse or the phone, it was about them repeatedly testing your patience. You’d given them plenty of chances to cut it out, but they kept pushing.
You were fair to them for a long time, and it was their fault that they ended up in a situation where they needed to chase down their belongings. They should’ve taken you more seriously.