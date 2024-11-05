'AITA for leaving my sister’s kid with a family friend?' 'She was hours late picking him up.'

By 2:30, I was really stressing. I had been planning to leave by then to get to my friend’s party, but she still hadn’t shown up or answered her phone. Finally, around 3:30, after calling and texting with no response, I reached out to a family friend who lives in my building. She’s known my family for years, and my nephew and sister know her well, so I knew he’d be comfortable and safe.

The family friend was happy to help, so I explained the situation and left my nephew with her, giving her my sister’s contact info in case anything came up. When my sister finally picked up her son at 5 p.m., she was furious. She accused me of “abandoning” him, saying I’d “had one job” and should have waited.