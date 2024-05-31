'AITA for leaving my sister's wedding early after her MOH humiliated me in her speech?'

I 27F was a bridesmaid at my older sister's wedding last week. The wedding was beautiful and everything seemed perfect until the reception. During the reception the maid of honor who has been my sister's best friend since childhood gave her speech.
It was emotional and all but then she made a joke about how I was the family screw up who finally managed to do something right by not messing up my bridesmaid duties. Everyone laughed but I didn't find it funny.
For context I’ve had a rough few years. I struggled with my mental health and dropped out of college for a while. I've since gotten my life back on track but it’s still a sensitive topic for me. Hearing that joke in front of all our family and friends wasn't funny at all.
My sister's best friend and I never really got along but still I never expected something like this from her. Especially the day wasn't about me at all then why bring me up in the speech?
I tried to stay composed but I felt the tears coming so I quietly left the reception and went outside to collect myself. My sister followed me out and asked what was wrong. When I told her she said it was just a joke and she meant nothing bad.
I tried to go back inside but I just couldn't and I ended up leaving the wedding early. My parents understand why I was upset but my sister is angry with me. I do feel terrible for leaving but I also feel like I had the right to feel hurt and humiliated.
Edit: I said nothing at the moment because I didn't want to cause a scene on my sister's special day. And I can't reason with her right now because she will just ask me if I haven't been taking my meds lately because that's what she does when she's angry with me so I'm giving her some time to maybe realize how her best friend's joke was out of line.
Edit 2: someone asked me if my sister's best friend and I argued before/did I give her a reason to do this. My sister's best friend and I never went past Hi. She told me before (few years ago) that she "in general" doesn't feel comfortable around someone struggling mentally because in her head God only knows what they're capable of. since she said this/to this day I just try to avoid her.
CarbonS0ul said:
NTA; You were publicly insulted and humiliated at your sister's wedding. Leaving early is a reasonable response.
Ungrateful-Dead said:
NTA From the way you describe your sister's reaction, her bff feels free to belittle you because your sister always goes along with it. I wouldn't be surprised if her maid of honor ran that joke by your sister for approval beforehand. If your sister considers insulting you in a public setting like that to be a joke, you can bet money that they have shared similar jokes between them before.
The shots about taking your meds shows sis doesn't have a lot of empathy for your situation or respect for you as a person. I don't see her apologizing if that's the case. I could be wrong in my suspicions, but everything you describe tells me I'm not.
SummerOracle said:
NTA. That was not a joke, it was an insult, and regardless if her friend “meant nothing bad” it still had the same effect. There was absolutely no reason for you, nor your past struggles, to be mentioned in a speech at your sister’s wedding. Your sister is being disrespectful, cruel, and dismissive. Her friend was in very bad taste, as was anyone who would find such commentary funny.
JadeMarisx said:
NTA. Your sister's best friend crossed a line with her joke, especially considering your history. Leaving to collect yourself was a mature decision, and your sister should understand your feelings instead of being angry.
PuddleLilacAgain said:
That's horrible. It takes so much strength to get yourself out of a pit like that. If anything, they should have mentioned that you were inspiring by getting back on track. It happens to a lot of people, and not everyone gets out. I'm sorry about what they said. NTA.
marblefree said:
NTA and please don't reach out to your sister. She is clearly a bully and doesn't deserve your time. I know she is "family" but it doesn't matter. Build a family of friends and relatives that love and respect you and deserve your time. Your sister does not.