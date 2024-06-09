'AITA for leaving my step sister's wedding reception where I was supposed to be taking pictures?'

I called my mom to find out where I was meant to sit and eat and stuff. She talked to Tina and called me back. She was upset and I could tell. She said that Tina thought since I was working and not a guest she didn't have to have a seat and food for me.

I thanked my mom for the information and left. I took my boyfriend who was my assistant that day and we went out for dinner, my treat. We had been on the go for eight hours by then.

I turned off my phone. We had a nice night out and we saw the new Mad Max movie. Sunday morning, I turned on my phone. It was full of messages asking where I went. Then demanding I come take pictures. Then cursing me out.